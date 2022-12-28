The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, on Tuesday, flagged off its governorship campaign in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area – one of the councils that never voted for any political party aside from the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

The flag-off ceremony was attended by all former governors of the state including Abdulaziz Yari, who was initially at odds with the incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle.

The other former governors that attended the rally were Ahmad Sani and Mahmud Shinkafi.

A former senator, Kabiru Marafa, former Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali, another former Minister, Bashir Yuguda, and Hassan Sahabi, were also among the top political leaders of the state in attendance.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Matawalle said all the former governors and the top party bigwigs have agreed to ensure peaceful coexistence of the people of the state.

He said if elected for the second term, he would prioritise human capital development for the socio-economic benefits of the indigenes and residents of the state.

Mr Matawalle said the government has approved the construction of a rapid response unit for the security agencies in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and budgeted N500 million for the upgrade of the hospital in the area.

“Any party member who truly believes in all the former governors and party chieftains who attended the event should vote for Bola Tinubu, and all the APC candidates in the state,” Mr Matawalle said.

The governor said any person from Zamfara who excelled in his chosen endeavour and does not align with the APC in the state is not an indigene and should move to the neighbouring Katsina State.

He, however, did not mention the name of anyone in the jab believed to be targeted at the governorship candidate of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal.

Mr Matawalle said Tuesday’s event was the first time the entire political class of Zamfara State was meeting as one indivisible entity.

He added that such gathering is a step towards sustainable peace which will give a path for meaningful developmental projects in the state.

Mr Yari, who appeared on the podium with former Zamfara State APC Governor-elect in 2019, Muktar Idris, was cheered by the crowd.

Mr Yari asked the APC supporters in the state to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and all other APC candidates in the state.

The Director-Deneral of the Governorship Campaign Council, Tijjani Yahaya, said the gathering was also meant to thank God for the successful reconciliation of the warring APC bigwigs in the state who have now agreed to work together for the success of the party.

“Zamfara is battling two crises, a political crisis and the armed banditry but the political crisis is over. Political crises can lead to many other conflicts. After the 2023 election, the political actors will prioritise efforts in addressing armed conflict facing the state, Mr Yahaya said.

He commended the governor’s selflessness in initiating peace with his opponents for peace and political stability in the state.

Mr Matawalle won the governorship election on the platform of the PDP in 2019 but defected to the APC in June 2021. His defection, however, displeased some APC leaders in the state.

