Gunmen have attacked Oruku, a community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing a resident and razing about 10 houses.

The attack happened between 25 and 28 December, according to a report by the Punch.

The hoodlums are said to be loyal to some powerful individuals in the community who are involved in a lingering communal crisis in the area.

During the attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday, the hoodlums razed some houses in the community, including the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, Emmanuel Mba, who was killed on 26 December 2020.

The houses of a former chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Ejike Ani, and his younger brother, Agozie Ani, were also razed by the hoodlums.

“They also shot and killed one man on Christmas Day. Our crime was supporting Governor (Ifeanyi) Ugwuanyi’s peace deal on the Oruku – Umuode crisis and he abandoned us,” Mr Agozie told the Punch.

When contacted on Wednesday, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attacks to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said what happened was a case of arson which resulted in the “burning of a number of houses.”

The police spokesperson linked the attacks to the lingering intra-communal crisis in the area.

“Investigation into the act has commenced, while operational actions have also been initiated to fish out the perpetrators,” he said.

He was silent on the killing of the resident.

Background

Since December 2020, there has been a lingering crisis in the community, which has defied peace efforts by the Enugu State Government.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in January 2021, instituted a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the crisis in the community.

The commission, led by Harold Eya, a judge, submitted a report of its findings on the crisis in April 2021.

But the findings and recommendations of the commission have not been implemented, over a year after it was submitted.

Several prominent persons and other residents of the community have been killed and houses razed since the crisis began in 2020.

