Seven women were on Wednesday burnt to death, while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident along the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

The accident which occurred at the Odogbolu junction of the expressway involved a Mazda bus with registration number AGL 886 YD.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the bus suddenly went up in flames due to engine oil overflow.

It will be recalled that 10 persons had also been killed on Tuesday in a lone accident at Sat Guru Maharaji area of the Lagos- Abeokuta expressway.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the latest accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi disclosed that the incident occurred around 2:50 p.m.

According to him, the victims were worshippers travelling from the Kosofe area of Lagos State inbound Epe, for a church revival.

Mr Akinbiyi further said 15 people, comprising one male adult and 14 females, were involved in the auto crash, adding that only the driver of the bus escaped unhurt.

“According to eyewitness account, the bus burst into flames suddenly due to engine oil overflow.

“The number of passengers in the commercial bus was 15, out of which seven females were burnt to death, while the remaining seven were seriously burnt and taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital for treatment.

“The accidented Mazda bus has been taken to Odogbolu Motor Traffic Division”, Akinbiyi said.

Mr Akinbiyi commiserated with the families of the deceased and also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

