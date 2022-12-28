The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, has ordered the “immediate suspension” of the officer who fatally shot Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Drambi Vandi killed Mrs Raheem, who was pregnant, on Christmas Day.

The police officer is attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of the state.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday said the officer will be temporarily removed while the IGP awaits “the detailed report on the incident.”

“The IGP noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force,” the statement reads.

“The IGP further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference. The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

“He, therefore, appeals to the public to be calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences.”

Background

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, on Monday, named the killer cop as Drambi Vandi, an assistant superintendent of police.

The incident took place at Ajah Under Bridge area of Lagos on Sunday.

Mrs Raheem’s killing was, however, not the first by the police in the area.

Earlier in the month, one Gafaru Buraimoh was also shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified officer from the same division.

