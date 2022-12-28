Ten persons died and six others were injured in an accident on Tuesday involving a commercial bus in the Oyo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, stated this on Tuesday.
Mr Adekanye said the lone accident happened at 6.30 a.m. around Guru Mahajji area in Oyo State.
The commercial bus has TRK 135 ZY on its number plate.
Many lives were lost in crashes recorded on the expressway in 2022 .
In the latest one, according to the FRSC boss, the commercial bus was travelling overnight from Malumfashi, Kastiina State, when it suddenly encountered a truck carrying a container that was driving against traffic.
Mr Adekanye said while trying to avoid the truck, the bus hit the container and fell into a ditch. Following the accident, the truck driver immediately ran away.
A total of 17 male adults and a male child were involved in the accident.
“People killed in the accident are 10 male adults. People injured are six, including five male adults and one male child, while two adult males were unhurt,” he stated
The FRSC boss said the injured persons were taken to Ibadan Central Hospital while the corpses were deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital morgue in Ibadan.
He said the police division at the tollgate area of Ibadan has taken charge of the crashed vehicle.
