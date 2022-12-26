Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to pay a fine of N5 million for violating some provisions of the state’s order on political campaigns.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Uchenna Orji, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The governor, a member of the APC, had, in November, signed Executive Order III into law, which prohibits political parties from using public places for political activities without seeking and obtaining clearance from the state government.

Public places referred to in the order are schools, parks, and markets, among others.

The order also prohibits political parties from pasting campaign posters on “critical infrastructures” in the state without obtaining clearance from the government.

Mr Orji, a lawyer, said the governor was “saddened” by the continued pasting of campaign posters by some political parties on electric poles, meridians, concrete roads and flyovers in violation of the order.

Apart from the APC, the commissioner said the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance also violated the order.

“When the APC flagged off its presidential and governorship campaigns in the state, it littered the infrastructures with posters and that made other political parties to follow suit.

“Most of the critical infrastructures have been littered with campaign posters against the laws of the state government and the Executive Order regarding the pasting of posters and billboards,” he said.

Mr Umahi, the information commissioner added, has forgiven other political parties and then punished the APC to set an example and serve as a deterrent to others.

He directed other political parties to remove their posters on “critical infrastructures” in the state before 31 December.

“The party (APC) is thus fined N5 million for contravening the law and the Executive Order. The APC must pay the money to the state’s internally generated revenue account and obtain a receipt.

“The party should publish the payment in all media platforms including the social media before 31 December or risk paying a default fee of N50 million,” Mr Orji said.

He cautioned other political parties to desist from further “defacing our facilities or face similar penalty like the APC,” adding that his benevolence to the parties should not be taken for “a sign of weakness.”

More warning

The governor also warned that the government would seal all secretariats and campaign offices of political parties that “fail to remove their campaign posters and desist from pasting of posters on critical infrastructures.”

Ban on-street campaigns

Mr Orji also announced that the governor has banned all street campaigns in the state.

“He (the governor) has directed all local government area chairmen, the commissioner for youths and sports and the commissioner for education among other aides, to process all applications of political parties intending to use infrastructures for campaigns,” the commissioner stated.

“Any political party that is denied such opportunity and has complied with the laws of the state and the Executive Order must report to the state governor.

“Affected parties can also report to the commissioner of police or the director of the State Security Service (in the state) within 24 hours for immediate approval,” he added.

