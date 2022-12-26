The North East Development Commission (NEDC) says it has started building 18 mega schools in the sub-region.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali, who said this during a media parley with Media Executives in Maiduguri, Borno State, said the motive was to combat extremism.

He said the commission has also established the Centre for the Study of Violent Extremism at the University of Maiduguri, established ICT centre in the 18 senatorial districts that made up the sub region and provided interventions to schools and higher institutions.

“The mega schools are being built at the total cost of N21.6 bn. The schools are being fenced and each of it will have sixteen classrooms for 1,200 students in each of the school. We’re also building six laboratories in each of the school and a 480 capacity students hostels,” Mr Alkali said.

He added that the commission instituted an “Education Endowment Fund for building human capital in the region through scholarships, short term capacity building, improvement of basic education, e.t.c. Seed capital of N6 billion, replenished with 10 per cent annual budget dedicated to the education sector.”

Commenting on the Centre for Study of Violent Extremism, the managing director said it was built to serve as a centre for academics to make researches on the insurgency and train people on how to contain extremism.

Mr Alkali said the NEDC has projects in every higher institution in the North-east.

Boko Haram and NEDC

North-east region, consisting of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba States, has battled with insurgency that has resulted in the death and displacement of millions of people.

The region is home to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises with millions of people displaced as a result of the 13-year-old conflict.

The NEDC is charged with the responsibility of coordinating the resettlement, rehabilitation, integration and reconstruction of infrastructure for victims of terrorism as well tackle poverty, illiteracy and other challenges in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

