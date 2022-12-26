A quarrel among rival transport unions in Ogun State has worsened as one of the unions, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) warns of more violence.

The secretary of the union, Tiwalade Akingbade, gave the warning while addressing a press conference on the crisis among commercial transporters in the state.

Context

After sacking the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the state government two years ago established the Ogun State Park Management (OGSPAM).

It tasked the new outfit with joining the RTEAN in managing the operations of commercial buses and collecting taxes from them for the government. Akeem Abodunrin, widely known in the sector as Iyeru, was appointed the chairman of the new body.

But last week, the government established another outfit, Ogun State Operation Management Service (OSOMS), to share the duties of OGSPAM.

The government said OSOMS will operate in Ogun East Senatorial District, while OGSPAM and RTEAN are restricted to the two other districts of Ogun Central and Ogun West.

Before the arrival of OSOMS last week, OGSPAM and RTEAN rotate operations across the state on a weekly basis.

The crisis is over the establishment of OSOMS to share the turf with OGSPAM and RTEAN.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that OGSPAM, led by Akeem Abodunrin, popularly known as Iyeru, is unhapy with the development but the RTEAN supports it.

The Chairman of RTEAN, Titilayo Akibu, is believed to be closer to the governor and was in his campaign train throughout the 2019 electioneering campaigns.

The two other union leaders are also believed to be loyal to the governor but are not as close to him.

The state has a record of ‘enthroning’ transport union leaders who work for the party in power during elections.

Trouble starts

Violence among members of the three unions began on Wednesday at an annual festival organised by a first class traditional ruler in the state, the Olu of Itori, Oba Fatai Akamo.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, was at the event when the melee broke out during which gunshots were fired.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that some union leaders sustained injuries in the fracas, including the RTEAN chairman, Mr Akibu.

Reactions

At a press briefing on Thursday, Mr Akingbade of RTEAN accused Mr Abodunrin of OGSPAM of leading thugs to motor parks to warn union members to stay away from the parks from 2 January, 2023.

He appealed to the authorities to call Mr Abodunrin to order to avert chaos in the state this election season.

“We have enjoyed peace in our sector, thanks to the understanding and good working relationship within the sector.

“This was made possible because of the one-week-work, one-week-rest put in place by the past administrations in the state.

“This congenial and peaceful atmosphere was truncated four days ago shortly after the state government announced the recognition of the leader of Ogun State chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Ismail Yaro, in the transport business in the state.”

When PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited Kuto and Itoshin motor parks in the state capital, union members were divided over the matter.

At Kuto park, a member of the RTEAN who refused to give his name over security concern urged security agents to ”up their game” to avert an ‘impending crisis’.

“Although, I wasn’t present at the place of the fracas, Iyeru (Mr Abodunrin) won’t just fight. I know him so well. But as for the threat, I wasn’t here when they alleged Iyeru came here, but if that is anything to go by then the security should be on alert.”

Another union member who identified himself as Ade, said the fight may continue if the government refused to do the needful.

“Iyeru is not a kid in this job and I know him, the government should please ensure peace amongst them.”

At Itoshin Park, Ademola Alao appealed to the leaders of the unions to sheathe their swords, saying “bloodshed is not an option in the state especially during this yuletide.”

OGSPAM debunks rumour

In their reaction, the leadership of OGSPAM debunked the allegation by RTEAN against Mr Abodunrin.

In a statement signed by the Vice Chairman 1, Lukmon Ajuwon, Vice Chairman ll Adisa Gadafi and member of the board of trustee of the union, Gbenga Ajayi, RTEAN said their chairman is a law abiding citizen who “knows his onions and will not be involved in anything that will truncate the peace Ogun State is enjoying under the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.”

The statement further reads, “OGSPAM and RTEAN are not in any way into any rivalry, our operation is one week off, one week on. By our record, it will be the turn of OGSPAM to collect tax on behalf of the Ogun State government next week and not RTEAN. We don’t know what Efele-led RTEAN stands to gain in raising false alarms.

“We have also been informed of rumours that Alhaji Iyeru attacked Alhaji Efele and few others at the annual Itori day last week. This statement is not true. None of our members attacked anyone at the event. We only accompanied our amiable governor, Dapo Abiodun to the event.

“Finally, we urge the police and other security agencies to demand pictorial/video evidence (s) from Alhaji Efele. If he can produce any it will help the police in their investigation.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police will not allow anyone disrupt peace in the state.

The state commissioner for transport, Gbenga Dairo, did not pick calls to his phone numbr or respond to a text message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

