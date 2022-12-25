Not less than three persons have lost their lives while six others suffered varying degrees of injuries as a Toyota bus rammed into a moving truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Christmas Day.

According to a traffic report from the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, the accident occurred as a result of overspeeding on the part of the car driver.

The report added that the bus was on its way to Lagos when the driver lost control at the Kara area of the popular long bridge.

A total number of 11 male passengers were on the bus with the number plate AYB 88 XP, but the number plate of the truck was not supplied.

The Public Relations Officer, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the truck driver had fled the scene before the arrival of the TRACE and security operatives.

He said: “According to an eyewitness account, the driver of the Toyota Hiace bus was speeding and he rammed the vehicle into a moving truck, which left the scene of the incident before the arrival of traffic managers and security operatives.”

He further explained that the injured passengers were rushed to Famobis Hospital in Mowe while the corpses were deposited at the Idera morgue in Sagamu.

