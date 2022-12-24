Four students have been reported kidnapped at Ago Jinadu, along Akinnu-Ajowa Road in Akoko area of Ondo State.

The students of the Kogi State Polytechnic were returning home for the Christmas holiday.

The area has recently assumed a notoriety for criminal activities, especially kidnapping.

It was gathered that the development has brought sorrow to the Ajowa community as parents of the victims cried for help in rescuing their children.

Confirming the incident, the Police Ikare Area Commander, Muri Agboola, said officers were combing the forests along Akunnu-Ajowa Akoko road in search of the kidnapped students.

He assured that no effort would be spared in rescuing the victims.

The incident occurred barely a month after the monarch of Ajowa-Akoko, Clement Olukotun, was kidnapped.

He was released after about N10 million was paid to the kidnapers.

Meanwhile, the police said they have arrested a mechanic in connection with the kidnapping of one Augustine Okoye, who died in kidnappers den last week in Ikare Akoko.

Mr Okoye was reportedly tortured to death and his body abandoned after the kidnappers collected a ransom.

The deceased’s wife, Bolaji Okoye, had told the police that her husband’s mechanic simply called Segun was sighted in the bush while they were being held hostage.

The police area commander said Mr Segun has been moved to Police Headquarters in Akure for further interrogations.

