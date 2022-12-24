A former commissioner for Works and Transportation in Osun State, Remi Omowaiye, on Friday narrowly escaped assassination at a market in Ilesa.

The assailants shot sporadically and attacked Mr Omowaiye with stones and bottles at a spare parts market in Isita area of Ilesa. He was in the market to distribute food items to traders as gifts for the festive season.

Mr Omowaiye served as commissioner under the administration of former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Witnesses said the assailants arrived at the market on motorcycles at 6:22 p.m and started pelting the former commissioner and his aides with missiles before resorting to shooting sporadically.

Confirming the incident to our reporter, Mr Omowaiye said some of his aides were stabbed and one of his security details was severely injured by a stone that hit his face

“They injured one of my security attache, they pelted him with stones, they stabbed some of my boys,” he said

Mr Omowaiye said the thugs also damaged three vehicles in his convoy with bullets.

“We had like four to five vehicles in the convoy but it was three vehicles that were inside the market. They broke the windscreen of the vehicle I entered and the vehicle behind me was riddled with bullets and the glass was broken,” he added.

He said the injured persons were still receiving treatment at a hospital as of the time he spoke with our reporter Saturday morning.

“Those injured were rushed to the hospital yesterday, one of them lost so much blood.”

Narrating how the incident happened, the former commissioner said he was at the market to share cows and rice to the traders to rejoice with them for the festive season.

He stated that name of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was inscribed on the cows he took to the market.

“It is my usual practice to give people things for Christmas and every festive period. In my usual practice, I was coming with a cow and bags of rice. So I went to Ibala,” he said.

“On those cows they wrote Jagaban Asiwaju 2023, so I gave them to Ibala. Their exco came to collect it and they were even saying I should come to the hall and address them but I told them not to worry. I left there for Isita,” he narrated further.

“When I got to Isita, I gave them the cow and bags of rice. The next thing is that we just saw people throwing stones and bottles, before you know it we started hearing gunshots and at that point we just needed to move into the vehicle,” he added.

READ ALSO:

“When I was trying to get into the vehicle, one of them took a very big piece of wood, he wanted to smash it on my head but the PDP Chairman of Ilesa West, Segun Olabode, stopped the guy. I was putting on a cap, they removed the cap.”

Mr Omowaiye said his security details would have engaged the assailants in a gun fight but he prevented them because he does not want any casualty recorded at the scene.

“I did not want casualties, my security would have fired straight to those who were shooting but because I don’t want casualties,” he added.

The former commissioner who described the incident as an assassination attempt, said he escaped through his security details who guided him to his car despite them being pelted with stones and sticks.

“It was a pure case of assassination. Why would they shoot? Of course if I did not have security yesterday I would have been killed, that’s the bitter truth.”

He said the incident was been reported to the police.

“I have reported to the divisional police at Aiyeso in Ilesa. I was told yesterday that the case has been transferred to Osogbo. We will be at the State command this morning to take the vehicles there and those injured have been asked to come to the command,” he added.

Mr Omowaiye however called on the Inspector General of Police to rescue the state from political violence.

“We call on the IGP, in the last three months, it has never been tough like this In Osun. A lot of people have been killed in Osogbo, there are a lot of attacks on people in Ilesa, people are attacked,” he said.

“The number of people that have been killed associated with political activities cannot be less than seven to eight and they are all people that are loyal to APC. It is just unfortunate because Osun is not a state of terror. It is a state that was once known as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.”

Yemisi Opalola, the spokesperson of the police in Osun State, confirmed the incident.

But Mrs Opalola refused to make further comments, saying she would issue a statement to journalists on the development soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

