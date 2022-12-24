Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said he wrote a letter the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate allegations against him but did not submit the letter. He said he was convinced by President Muhammadu Buhari who humorously told him not to take the issue seriously.

“One day, I went to him because there were some allegations that were made against me. And I was so angry, so I went to him to show him the letter I had written to the EFCC to investigate,” Mr Osinbajo said at an event in Abuja to celebrate the president’s 80th birthday.

“He looked at it and looked at me. And because he calls me VP or Professor depending on his mood; this time he said, ‘VP, why do you worry yourself about all these people? These people just make all sorts of allegations, they make all sorts of stories up. They are even saying that I am about to get married again. And even some foolish people were waiting at the National Mosque, waiting for me to come and marry again.”

The Vice President also described the President as a “nationalist and a content person”.

“He is a nationalist who doesn’t think of himself, he is a contented human being,” Mr Osinbajo said.

Mr Osinbajo has been accused of corruption without proof on different occasions.

In 2020, a United States-based blogger and publisher of Pointblank news, Jackson Ude had accused Mr Osinbajo of collecting N4 billion from Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting Chairman of the EFCC.

In response to the allegations, Mr Osinbajo petitioned the then Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the allegations that he received N4 billion from Mr Magu.

In the petition dated 8 July 2020, Mr Osinbajo through his lawyer, Taiwo Osipitan, requested the then-IGP to investigate the matter, and that, if the allegation were found to be false, the Police should initiate a criminal proceedings against Mr Ude, “who has painted the Vice President as a dishonest and disloyal public officer”.

