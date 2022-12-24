Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said he wrote a letter asking the anti-graft agency, EFCC, to investigate allegations against him but did not submit the letter. He said he was convinced by President Muhammadu Buhari who humorously told him not to go ahead with the letter.
“One day, I went to him because they were some allegations that were made against me. And I was so angry, so I went to him to show him the letter I had written to the EFCC to investigate,” Mr Osinbajo said at an event in Abuja to celebrate the president’s 80th birthday.
“He looked at it and looked at me. And because he calls me VP or Professor depending on his mood; this time he said, ‘VP, why do you worry yourself about all these people? These people just make all sorts of allegations, they make all sorts of stories up. Even they are saying that I am about to get married again. And even some foolish people were waiting at the National Mosque, waiting for me to come and marry again.”
Details later…
