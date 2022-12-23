Our stars broke ground in local and international scenes in 2022, and there is much to look back on.

However, beyond all that groundbreaking achievements were individuals who made news headlines for playing outside the box.

They were fearless, bold and unapologetic and had Nigerians glued to their social media pages all year.

Interestingly, one Nigerian politician featured on our list because of his personality and audacious statements.

Captured below are some celebrity noisemakers who kept us entertained all year long.

Gov. Nyesom Wike

Playing small doesn’t seem to be in the vocabulary of this governor of Rivers State.

His attention to being conspicuous was even more pronounced this year as 2022 is majorly a year for politicking. The governor, who has a knack for taking on his adversaries head-on, was always in the news.

Governor Wike always entertained his audience with his fly dress sense, a band on standby, and his numerous public displays of affection with his wife, Eberechi.

On the political front, the governor is fearless in battle with opponents, perceived or accurate. Singlehandedly, he went up against his party chieftains, his party presidential candidate, other state governors and anyone willing to get into the ring with him.

Despite that, he boasts of a highly detribalised friends list with names drawn from other tribes and political parties.

His phrase, “as e dey sweet us, e dey pain dem,” became a mantra etched in the Nigerian street parlance. It became so popular that Timaya made a song titled ‘Sweet Us’.

Nkechi Blessing

From twerking for the Ooni of Ife, dating a younger man, trading words with her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, to even sharing adult sex toys at her mum’s memorial event, actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday provided premium content for Nigerians.

In August, the actress stirred controversy when she said that with the money she has, she can comfortably buy a man, put him in her house and order him not to move until she tells him to.

In April, the actress and her equally publicity-loving lover announced they had broken up after about a whirlwind romance that barely lasted a year.

The couple traded words on social media with accusations and counteraccusations. In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, she said Instagram was strengthening her relationship.

While Mr Falegan accused her of being a lesbian, she described him as a jobless and penniless honourable, debunking the rumour that he built her a bungalow.

Blessing CEO

This self-styled relationship expert is one who never shies away from controversy.

In November, Blessing Okoro, otherwise known as Blessing CEO, was reported to have been detained by the men of the Nigerian Police in Panti over statements she made concerning the death of Bimbo Ogbonna, wife of Ikechukwu Ogbonna, the celebrity car dealer better known as IVD.

In March, Ms Blessing made headlines when she shared details of her failed marriage. According to her, she started having intercourse at 15 and married at 18.

“I started having sex when I was 15 and married at 18. But the marriage did not last. I think I got married for one year and eight months,

“During that period, there were many dramas and domestic violence cases. After one year and eight months, it took me five years to get a divorce. The police arrested me. People don’t know about marriage,” she said.

Throughout the year, she was also in the news for unorthodox relationship advice like encouraging women to date more than one man or crediting the success of marriages to side chicks.

Portable

Where do we start with Portable? Anywhere this singer finds himself, controversy is close. If there were an award for noisemaker of the year, Portable would win it.

This year alone, he ordered the beating of a former associate, DJ Chicken, got invited by the police for questioning on several occasions, and got disqualified from the Headies.

He was always in the news for the wrong reasons. In June, barely 24 hours after the police summoned him, his driver killed a motorcyclist.

That was after he issued a death threat to the co-nominees in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ categories.

Also, this year, Portable married his lover Zainab Balogun during the naming ceremony of their son. In November, he sacked all his studio workers for making only N7,000 in one month while he was on a European tour.

Portable, also known as Dr Zeh, has another son from a different woman, making him a father of two sons.

Bobrisky

This crossdresser, who now identifies as female, was one of the biggest noisemakers of 2022.

In May, he had yet another falling out with his former best friend, actress Tonto Dikeh where they aired each other’s dirty linen in public.

This same year, Bobrisky granted an interview where she noted that being a woman has paved many ways for her.

She also listed the category of men that patronise her ‘market’ to include footballers, private jet owners, five stars hotel owners, politicians and real estate developers. In November, she fought dirty with an influencer, Papaya Ex, at a Lagos party.

Jaruma

The list of noisemakers of 2022 would only be complete by mentioning Hauwa Mohammed, known as Jaruma.

Jaruma, who prides herself as a Nigerian sex therapist, entrepreneur and founder of Jaruma Empire, deals in aphrodisiacs.

Her year began with an arrest by popular politician and businessman Ned Nwoko.

An Abuja Upper Area Court remanded Jaruma following a petition by Mr Nwoko to the FCT police command.

Nwoko had accused Jaruma of publishing falsehoods on her Instagram page against him and his wife, Regina Daniels, who is an actress.

She also called out famous comedian AY for making jokes with her name after he caught her half-naked at her godfather’s place.

Ross Isabor, her ex-husband, also warned her to stop using him to sell fake products.

Mr Isabor said this after they both fought dirty on social media while spilling some of their marital secrets, which led to their breakup.

Papaya Ex

Another prominent ‘noisemaker’ of 2022 was Raheen Halima, aka Papaya Ex.

In January, she got Nigerians when she shared a photo showing the money she made from her birthday party.

The photo showed the social media influencer sitting on her bed with a money-counting machine and cash bundles. Beside her bed were six Ghana must-go bags filled with money.

And that was just the beginning.

She had a falling out with fellow influencers Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky and almost anybody who crossed her path in the year.

Her issue with Bobrisky led to a brawl at a party they both attended.

Yul Edochie

It is right to say that this father of five has had a rollercoaster year. From welcoming a son with another woman to openly adopting polygamy, Mr Edochie never failed to make headlines.

In April, he announced that he welcomed a son with his second wife, Judy Austin.

He then explained at every given opportunity why he decided to take a second wife and why he sees himself as a polygamist.

Even though his extended family, led by his father, Pete Edochie, a veteran actor, distanced themselves from his actions, he made a video explaining why he couldn’t let go of his second wife.

However, he took his fans’ followers by surprise when he tendered an apology to his wife, May, saying that he shouldn’t have thrust polygamy on her.

