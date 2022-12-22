Gunmen suspected to be cultists have reportedly killed a youth leader in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria.

The victim, Hezekiah Adaiden, the youth president of Inen Clan in Oruk Anam Local Government Area was allegedly killed by cultists who beheaded the victim and fled with the head, Vanguard newspaper said in its report.

Mr Adaiden’s death brings to 11 the number of cult-related killings recorded in the community from 2020 to 2022 according to a tally by this Newspaper.

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 1 a.m.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, while confirming the incident, described it as barbaric. He said perpetrators would not escape punishment.

According to the report, the suspected cultists who were known to the deceased visited him where he entertained them with drinks, but another group later arrived and descended on the victim.

The victim was reportedly dragged to a corner in his compound where he was thoroughly beaten before his head was cut off.

The gunmen reportedly broke into the victim’s house, tortured his wife and carted away valuables before fleeing.

Vanguard newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying, “The cultists arrived at the compound at a very odd hour in the night and since they were known by the youth president he offered them drinks. While they were drinking another well-armed group arrived and were very violent as they dragged the victim to the corner and killed him.”

Records

The community has witnessed violent cult clashes and killings, particularly within the last two years.

Suspected cultists killed three persons in the community in May according to a report by Vanguard newspaper. The hoodlum reportedly went to the community in a motorcycles. They robbed people from house to house and killed three people.

Thisday newspaper reported how two persons were killed in July 2020, while one was kidnapped in a cult clash between Debam and Iceland confraternities in the same community.

The cultists fled with the corpse of one of the victims, according to the newspaper,

Police in Akwa Ibom, according to a report by the Punch newspaper, had in August 2020 paraded 17 suspects in connection with cultism and cult-related killing in the area.

The suspects, the report said, were apprehended in a joint operation by operatives of the Anti-cultism Unit at the police headquarters and the Police Division in the area.

Daily Trust newspaper in June 2020 reported that two people were killed in a renewed cult clash in the same community. The clash and killings had forced residents of the area to flee their home.

Two months earlier, April 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported how three persons were killed due to clashes between two rival cult groups in the same community.

Akwa Ibom State Government, in a response to the rise in cult violence in the state, proscribed 31 cult groups in 2018.

