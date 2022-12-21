In this episode of Africa Science Focus, Scidev spoke with the founders of social enterprise Earth Warriors on their curriculum creation initiative.
Keya Lamba, a co-founder of Earth Warriors explained the approach they take in building curriculums for school students.
Shweta Bahri indicated how climate knowledge is already being infused in schools in some countries in Africa.
LISTEN HERE
