The Nigerian troops have killed suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a shoot-out in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened on Monday.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said the suspected IPOB members were killed during a raid on their camp in Amagu, Nkalaha, a community in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

He said Nigerian troops from 82 Division carried out the operations in collaboration with the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service.

“During the raid operations, the troops came in contact with members of the dissident group, resulting in exchange of fire. In the encounter, the gallant troops neutralised some of the irredentists, while others took to their heels abandoning the camp,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

He did not give the number of the suspects killed during the operation.

One hundred and two rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions, two pump action guns, five locally made rifles, one roll of detonator 27, quantity 24 detonators, 33 electrical cables, quantity 12 of type 36 hand grenades and 12 bags of substances suspected to be marijuana, were among the items recovered from the hoodlums during the operations, according to the army spokesperson.

Others include, three motorcycles, two power-generating sets, one water pumping machine, military woodland camouflage and police uniform.

Enugu arrest

The army spokesperson said the troops, on a separate operation carried out the same day, arrested another suspected member of IPOB during a routine patrol in Agubeji, a community in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

The arrested suspect, Martins Abogwu, was accused of conniving with members of the IPOB and its militant wing, ESN to “unleash attacks on innocent citizens.”

Mr Nwachukwu said the suspect, who claimed to be the chief security officer of the community, has been assisting the troops in preliminary investigations.

He said the suspect has led the troops to their camp, where a shallow grave containing two decomposing bodies were uncovered.

“One of the corpses has been identified as a member of the local vigilante, who was kidnapped about a month ago,” he said.

He said the Nigerian Army has reassured “law-abiding citizens of its unwavering resolve in synergy with other services and security agencies” to rid the country of criminals in conformity with “extant rules of engagement.”

He urged Nigerians to “work harmoniously with security agencies” to collectively make the South-east and the entire country “secured and peaceful.”

Worsening insecurity

Security has deteriorated in Nigeria’s South-east with frequent attacks by armed persons.

Anambra and Imo have witnessed some of the deadly attacks in the region.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the attacks. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

