Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the government regrets the killing of civilians in the Mutumji Community of Zamfara State during an air strike by the Air Force.

The minister, while addressing State House correspondents, on Wednesday, said lamentably innocent citizens also pay the highest price in the fight against insurgency.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that scores were killed during last weekend’s military operation repelling attacks by non-state actors in the Dansadau District of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

No fewer than reached 68 persons including soldiers and terrorists lost their lives. Women and children were also among the casualties.

Residents narrated that armed bandits had earlier targeted Malele, Yan Sawayu, Yan Awaki Maigoge, and Ruwan Tofa communities before the attacks were foiled by the air raids which forced the rampaging gunmen to flee into the neighbouring Mutumji community for safety.

Mutumji community in Dansadau District sits on the ungoverned boundaries of Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna and Katsina States.

Nigerian government regrets

Mr Mohammed said the federal government was regretful about the killings.

“Fighting insurgency is a very difficult thing. And as much as the Air Force or the military are careful, once in a while, it does happen. That innocent people actually also suffer. We will regret it.

“But I think is the nature of fighting insurgency and the military is very, very careful, especially the Air Force and the army when trying to contain insurgency not to allow innocent lives to be killed.

“The Air Force regrets it, we regret it. But unfortunately once in a while it happens,” Mr Mohammed said.

On Tuesday, the Zamfara State Government confirmed the killings in Mutunji community but did not disclose the number of casualties from the military operations.

“The Governor was saddened to hear the latest development when the Nigeria Air Force was out to eliminate a marauding group of bandits which, unfortunately, caught several civilians leaving behind a mixture of casualties involving both the bandits and several civilians.

“This unfortunate incident has come at a time when both the State Government and the Nigeria Military are poised to effectively end the menace of the bandits, especially by taking the fight to their enclaves.

“I wish to, on behalf of myself, my family, the State Government and the entire good people of Zamfara State extend my sincere sympathy to those who were injured and the families of those who died as a result of this collateral damage.

“Already, the State Government has swung into action to address the remote and immediate causes of the incident with the aim of averting any further ugly incident such as this one in the future,” a statement by Zailani Bappa, media aide to Governor Bello Matawalle said.

