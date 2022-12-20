Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate for 2023 election, has promised to address security and economic challenges bedevelling the country, if elected in 2023.

Atiku said this on Tuesday at the PDP Presidential Campaign rally held at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

Katsina is among states in the North-west zone battling terrorists’ attacks for over a decade. The security situation has led to the death of thousands of people and displacement of others.

There is prevalent poverty in the region, according to the latest multidimensional poverty index unveiled by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“I promise to enhance the security situation and the economy to boost business activities, if elected,” Atiku said.

He said the PDP was determined to move the country forward and called on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates in 2023 general election.

Atiku said PDP has done a lot in developing Katsina State hence the need for the people to reciprocate by voting its for candidates in 2023.

The former vice president also donated N50 million to victims of bandits attacks taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

Atiku announced the donation when he visited the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, at his Palace in Katsina.

He sympathised with the people of the state and other northern states over insecurity and other challenges bedevilling them.

“I sympathise with the people of Katsina and other northern states that are facing security and economic challenges.

“I want to assure you that if elected as president of Nigeria, I will end all these challenges.

“On behalf of myself, I donate the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry in the state who have relocated to other places as a result of bandits attacks in their communities,” Atiku said.

Responding, the emir said the emirate will only pray and support candidates willing to tackle security challenges facing the state and other parts of the North.

He lauded the PDP flag bearer for his willingness to tackle the evils of insecurity and poverty in the country, if elected president in 2023.

Atiku also visited the mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Aya Dada Yar’Adua, at her residence in Katsina.

Present during the visit was former first lady, Turai Yar’Adua.

