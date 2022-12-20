The German government Tuesday returned 20 Benin bronzes stolen during the colonial era to the Nigerian government.

The stolen bronzes were formally returned at an event in Abuja.

The UK government, as well as museums in the UK and the US, had earlier this year returned some artefacts stolen from Nigeria during the colonial era.

The Buhari administration has repeatedly called on Western governments to return all such stolen artefacts.

