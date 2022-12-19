Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, has lost an online poll asking users if he should step down as the head of Twitter.

Mr Musk had said he would “abide by the results” of a poll he posted on the site late on Sunday.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter?” he wrote.

The poll attracted 17.5 million voters in 12 hours.

More than 10 million people (57.5 per cent) voted in favour of Mr Musk stepping down as the chief executive of Twitter.

About 7.5 million people (42.5 per cent) voted he should continue.

The billionaire who bought the company only 50 days ago has yet to speak about the final outcome of the poll.

But he had said there is no successor in the wings if he leaves.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive,” he said on the social network. “There is no successor.”

Replying to another user who said they could do the job, Mr Musk added: “You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”

