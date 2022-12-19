The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says President Muhammadu Buhari has abandoned herders despite their massive support for his re-election in 2019.

The group also said the president in the last seven years neglected the pastoral sector with little annual budgetary allocations.

The National President of MACBAN, Baba Ngelzarma, said this in a chat with journalists in Abuja where he blamed the criminal activities perpetrated by some herders on frustration and government’s neglect.

“On the eve of the last election that brought in Buhari for a second term, we endorsed him publicly,” he explained. “Up till now, as I speak to you, nothing has been done for us. Buhari has abandoned pastoralists. This is very clear. Whether Buhari or his lieutenants, pastoralists have been abandoned by the government.

“For the last eight years, while over N500 billion was spent on agro-economy, almost nothing was spent on livestock. Go and check all the state governments’ budgetary provisions, including that of the Federal Government. If you see what is budgeted for livestock, you will be surprised. Livestock is neglected completely.”

Mr Ngelzarma said the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) introduced by the government will do little or nothing to address the problems of pastoralists.

The NLTP initiative allows some states have access to up to N6 billion in funding to establish livestock centres.

“Some have started it. But we see it as a project that cannot solve the problem,” he said. “How do you think a livestock centre that accommodates only 20,000 cows can solve the problems in a state like Adamawa, with over two million cows? Though, we appreciate it as a model, but this cannot solve the problem.”

He also complained that Fulanis in the country have continued to suffer stereotyping by political opponents of the president.

“We also think we are suffering because people think Buhari is for us and we are for Buhari. That is why we became a battleground for politicians. That is why we are tagged criminals. This is because political opponents when they want to fight Buhari, they attack the Fulani. We know Buhari is a Fulani man, and when he came in first, he showed the world that he has cows. So, we have become a battleground for politicians and victims of circumstance. This is because Buhari is the head of state but Buhari has done nothing for us.”

Speaking on ranching and open grazing, Mr Ngelzarma said whatever mode of ranching that is introduced into the country will hardly be accepted by herders.

This, he said, is because the method “is alien to them” as it is not capturing the reason they are rearing their cows.

While MACBAN called for more attention to the livestock sector, it said it has yet to endorse any candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

