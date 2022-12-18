The State Security Service (SSS) has reportedly withdrawn its personnel attached to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

It was gathered that the security agency withdrew the personnel on Thursday following a disagreement between the personnel and police officers in the governor’s convoy.

The SSS headquarters said it will not return its officers until Mr Adeleke has addressed the situation.

Sources in the governor’s convoy told our reporter that the disagreement started after the Aide de Camp (ADC) to the governor invited some police officers from the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) to replace the SSS personnel in the governor’s convoy.

The head of SSS personnel attached to the governor was said to have reported the snub to his state headquarters in Osogbo.

Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the governor, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Rasheed described the situation as “a minor disagreement” between the police and SSS personnel attached to the governor’s convoy.

“The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Ademola Adeleke,” he said.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service and the Police,” he added.

The governor’s spokesperson said the matter was being handled by the headquarters of the two security agencies.

“The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution. The issue is being sorted out,” he claimed.

“We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm. Your Governor is fully secured and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance,” he said.

