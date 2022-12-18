A group of suspected criminal cattle herders has written to some communities in Ogun State, threatening to attack the residents.

The threat letter was addressed to Asa, Agbon, Ibeku and Oja-Odan communities in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State Saturday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES saw a copy of the letter which was written in English and Hausa Languages.

Yewa north local government area has recorded several attacks by suspected herders this year.

The letter, which copies were posted on house walls in the communities, sparked a panic with some residents saying they were considering relocation from the area.

The letter forewarned of a “war” on the communities between December and January.

The notice reads: “Attention! Attention!! Attention!! to all following communities; Asa, Agbon, lbeku, Oja-odan and its environs.

“You think you can send away our people from the land they bought in Nigeria, our fathers land, you kill our people, you kill their cows, you take over all their properties, you think you can go scot-free. It’s high time we come for revenge.

ALSO READ: Reckless driver kills traffic official in Ogun

“All the above-mentioned communities’ leaders should prepare for the war between December and January. We are coming to take back our father’s property.”

The police spokesperson in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development.

Mr Oyeyemi, however, assured the communities that police will unmask those behind the letter.

He said: “Well, I saw the letter purportedly written by a baseless group. We believe it is a baseless group that wrote the letter. We are not losing any sleep because no information is too small to take note of.

“We are not neglecting it. We are working on it to unravel those behind it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

