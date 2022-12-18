Nollywood actress Empress Njamah may be the latest Nigerian celebrity victim of blackmail, according to a video she posted on Instagram.

She was reacting to a clip of herself announcing her engagement on her page.

In the video, the actress is seen flaunting the ring, after which she said; I got engaged today, the 18th of August. Oh my God. I’m officially off the market.”

Next, the video pans to her fiance for a few seconds before panning back to her.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University English graduate who posted an eight-minute-long video on her business page on Instagram said she made the engagement video under duress.

She also said she was not the one who posted it on Instagram.

She said she no longer has control of that account, explaining that the man in the video came into her life on the pretext of wanting to marry her.

Genesis

Ms Njamah, who once dated singer Timaya, said the unnamed individual came into her life when she was vulnerable as she had just lost her friend, Ada Ameh.

She revealed that she had been speaking to him for months on the phone and people she thought were his relatives, not knowing that it was all a scam.

“He came into my life and said he could not leave me because I wasn’t okay. I wasn’t okay; I was hiding it from the press. The death of my friend broke me down so badly I could not function, and he said he would stay with me.

“I didn’t know he was busy gathering his tools, the materials he would use to blackmail me.

The ‘Liberian Girl’ actress, who said she was speaking up to clear the air, said when her ex-lover got a hold of her nude videos, he completely changed.

“He started hitting me, and when I wanted to talk and tell him this can’t work, he blackmailed me with my videos and said I’m going nowhere.

“That was when he turned into an animal. He beats me anytime, locks me up, and puts the keys in his pocket in my own house. I didn’t have access to leave my room,” she said.

Lies, abuse

The actress said her lover claimed that when he came to Nigeria, all his things were stolen, including his phones, his credit cards, and his clothes, and he got into trouble needing lawyers.

She said that she gave him money running into millions of naira.

“He came to Abuja and started living with me. I became a shadow of myself; the Empress you know became a shadow of herself; if you were around me, you’d notice my social life was no more; there was nothing to post anymore.

“My fans were asking, ‘Are you okay?’ They didn’t know I was going through something worse than that,” she said.

READ ALSO:

She also said that her family tried to intervene, but she lied to them.

The actress added, “He wrecked me, finished everything. I noticed that he also had lots of videos of other people. I saw most of my colleagues. I saw their chats; I saw everything.

“And I know these people could not speak up because they were scared. You guys know how I don’t joke with my birthday. My birthday was the worst birthday ever. He beat me up and broke my TV. People who came to greet me noticed I was not OK, but here I am, telling you in flesh and blood.”

More threats

Meanwhile, another video circulating on social media shows her ex-lover in the engagement video allegedly threatening the actress.

Although he did not mention her name in the clip, the man said he knows her daily routine, implying that he is stalking her.

He said, “You don’t know what’s coming. I swear to God, you don’t know what’s coming. Everything that I told you, I think you consider to be a joke. But trust me, it’s not a joke.

“I know your day-to-day activities; I know everything you do daily. I know absolutely everything.”

You don’t know what’s coming — Actress Empress Njamah’s ‘fiancé’ tells her pic.twitter.com/QplKuMWH8W — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) December 17, 2022

Among other things, the actress has accused him of having access to her Instagram page, changing all her passwords, and logging her out of all her emails, her phones and her iCloud.

She also said that he had her car, her international passport, her money, her iPad, earpods, and two bags containing her valuables.

She also alleged that the same individual has nude videos of other entertainers who are scared to speak up.

The accused has yet to speak on the matter as of the time of this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

