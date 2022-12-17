Seven Chinese kidnapped by suspected terrorists in June at the Shiroro mining site in Niger State have been rescued by personnel of Nigerian Air Force in Birnin Gwari, Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, an official has said.

The Kaduna State’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said details of the operation were communicated to the state government by security agencies.

“In what could be described as a daring and clinical military operation, Special Forces (SF) under the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, carried out a rescue operation in the early hours of 17 December 2022 leading to the rescue of 7 Chinese expatriates earlier kidnapped and held hostage by terrorists.

“The rescued Chinese victims are believed to have been kidnapped in June 2022 by terrorists while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State,” Mr Aruwan said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Mr Aruwan the combat search and rescue operation, which consisted of 35 Special Forces was conducted under the cover of night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general area.

He said the terrorists were forced to abandon their enclaves, weapons and captives and fled for their lives due to the superior firepower of the special forces.

The official said after the successful operations, the rescued victims were flown to the 271 Nigerian Air Force Detachment Medical Centre for evaluation where two of the victims were stabilised.

Subsequently, the seven victims were flown to the Nigerian Air Force Base Medical Hospital, Kaduna for further medical investigations, Mr Aruwan added.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has since congratulated the Commander of the 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari and his men for their continued determination and commitment, even in the face of danger, as they make an inroad into the final fringes of terrorists’ enclaves in Kaduna State and the Northwest in general.

“According to the Chief of Air Staff, ‘I am very proud of what our Special Forces in Birnin Gwari and elsewhere have continued to achieve and I remain confident that we will soon free all areas of terrorists and their activities,” the official’s statement added.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Government commended the security agency on the success recorded.

Mr Aruwan said his principal, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and commended the Chief of Air Staff, as well as the Commander and men of the 271 NAF detachment for the daring operation by the Special Forces.

