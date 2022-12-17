The Nigerian Navy (NN) Board has approved the promotion of 55 senior officers to various ranks in the service.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, a commodore, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, 25 Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

The board had earlier promoted 72 Commanders to the rank of Captain.

The newly promoted Rear Admirals are: Garba Abubakar, Adewale Olanrewaju, Fatah Sanusi, Domnan Dangwel, Hamisu Sadiq, Olusanya Bankole, Noel Madugu, Daupreye Matthew and Emmanuel Nmoyem.

Others are Clement Atebi, OluwoleFadeyi, Julius Nwagu, Abdul-Rasheed Haruna, John Okeke, Olatunde Oludude, Sunday Atakpa, Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna, Patrick Effah, Abubakar Mustapha and Chidozie Okehie.

Also promoted were Ebiobowei Zipele, James Okosun, Ibrahim Shehu, Fredrick Damtong, Chijoke Onyemaobi, Kasimu Bushi and Suleiman Abdullahi.

Mr Ayo-Vaughan, however, said that Priston Efedue and Jamila Malafa were both promoted to retirement.

According to him, the newly promoted Commodores are Sola Adebayo, Stephen Ega, Mohammed Hassan, Hyacinth Nwaka, Ugochukwu Ajulu, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Francis and Mohammed Manga.

Others are: Adewale Odejobi, Humphrey Oriekezie, Tamuno-Kubie Senibo, Toritseju Vincent and Badamasi Yahuza, Kennedy Ozokoye, Igbadi Abechi, Abidemi Abu, Sylvester Eartha-ogwa and Salisu El-Hussein.

The rest include Idouye Ketebu, Ogochukwu Ogbologu, Adedotun Ogundiran, Enoch Sogbesan and Daniel Kumangari, while Lanre Ajibade and Chima Mpi were both promoted to retirement.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, a vice admiral, on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the NN, rejoiced with them and their families.

He urged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

(NAN)

