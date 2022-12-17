The Nigerian government has declared Monday and Tuesday December 26 and 27, 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.

Also, the government announced January 2, 2023 as a public holiday to celebrate the New Year.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government.

He felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Mr Aregbesola enjoined Christians to emulate the doctrines of Christ in faith, hope and love.

“We must imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace and Righteousness, that His birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth,” he noted.

The minister said peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity.

He urged Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedevilling our dear nation.

Mr Aregbesola advised Nigerians not to be lulled into an insensitive crisis by criminally minded elements that want to create anarchy in the country.

He said that Yuletide calls for spartan discipline to protect the lives and properties of everyone in our community and the nation as a whole.

“Moderately celebrate the festival, avoid the spread of fake news and be responsible. Take it as a point of duty you own your fatherland,” he admonished Christain faithfuls.

