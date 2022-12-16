The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will not tell if it has received petitions against the candidates vying for offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The chair of the conmission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday.

The event was the 62nd Session of the State House Briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Asked if the EFCC had started receiving petitions regarding the presidential candidates in the run up to the 2023 elections, Mr Bawa said the commission could not give such information in order not to be accused of politicising its operations.

While Mr Bawa said the EFCC would not publicise those who whom allegations had been levelled against, he said a division of the commission called the Petitions Vetting Desk/Committee reviews petitions to determine if they meet the agency’s standards.

He said, “On the question of if we received petitions against top politicians contesting for office. My question at this hour do you want us to start inviting all the presidential candidates to come and make statements? The same media will say it’s politically-motivated.

“We are working behind the scene on all the petitions we received to see those that have merits, so that’s why we are not politicising it.

“And that’s why we have what we call Petitions Vetting Desk/Committee made up of experienced officers from the Legal Department as well as those trained to investigate that will review these petitions to see whether they are in line with our own mandate before they will recommend whether they will be prosecuted by the EFCC.

“We have benchmark for it that we can follow, that guides us, you know, in terms of accepting or rejecting petitions, you know, as we also have a criteria which have even been publicised to guide petitioners on the requirements to make a petition to have merit.

“Hope this question is not politically motivated?”

Vote buying

The EFCC boss stated that the commission was working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the issue of ending vote buying and other corrupt activities during the election

“We are doing quite a lot on this. We are working with INEC and a lot of people, but ultimately, we want to work with Nigerians. They should know the implications of selling their votes or accepting that their votes should be bought by these individuals.

“We hope and pray that our modest effort will be able to curtail this issue of vote buying when it comes to the elections in February and March,” he said.

The EFCC chairman also said some state governors were on the watch list of the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC had earlier revealed that three serving state governors were under monitoring over moves to launder cash through payment of salaries to workers.

Last month, Mr Bawa told State House reporters that the number of governors on its watchlist has increased.

“Certainly we are watching a lot of them, and a lot of Nigerians have also provided us with information here and there, and we are watching. You can also help us with any piece of information you have,” he said.

