The incumbent president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, has won another term in office.

The 73-year-old beat his closet challenger Sani Ndanusa in a keenly contested election in Jalingo, Taraba State, on Thursday.

While Mr Gumel amassed 21 votes, Mr Ndanusa was close with 19 votes to his name.

The latest victory has earned Mr Gumel an astonishing fifth term in office, a development some in the sports circles are averse to.

Mr Gumel first emerged as NOC President in 2001, and he served two consecutive terms until 2010.

His push for a third consecutive term was unsuccessful, having been beaten by Mr Ndanusa, who took over as president from 2010 to 2014.

Gumel did return after Mr Ndanusa’s brief reign, winning another back-to-back term from 2014 to 2022.

The latest victory means Mr Gumel will be enjoying a fifth term in office as NOC president.

Biography

As contained in his biography on Olympedia, Mr Gumel became an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member in 2009 and served on the IOC for 10 years, before being named an Honorary Member.

His foray into sports administration started with the Nigerian Volleyball Federation where he emerged as chairman in 1988 and eventually became President of the Confederation of African Volleyball from 2001-10 and 2014-20.

He was named an executive vice-president of the FIVB in 2008, served as an executive board member of the Association of the National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and was President of Zone 3 in ANOCA.

Other results

Apart from Mr Gumel’s emergence as President, they were also keen contests for other positions on the NOC board.

For the first Vice President position, Solomon Ogba of the Bobsled & Skeleton Federation emerged as the winner as he defeated Francis Orbih of the Badminton Federation with 24 votes to 16.

For the Second Vice President position, Ishaku Tikon of the Table Tennis Federation was returned as the winner, unopposed.

Former NBA star, Olumide Oyedeji, was voted as the Third Vice President ahead of Daniel Igali of the Wrestling Federation and Maria Wophill of the Athletics Federation.

Olabisi Joseph of the School Sports Federation was voted as the fourth Vice President.

In other positions, Musa Kida was voted Treasurer, Tony Nezianya as Public Relations Officer(PRO), Tunde Popoola as Secretary General and Abdullahi Mohammed as the Deputy Secretary General.

