The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Ministry of Health to relocate the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Daura, in Katsina State to Funtua in the interest of the public.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion by Babangida Ibrahim (APC, Katsina) on Thursday during plenary.

Daura is the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Ibrahim, who represents Malumfashi/Kurfi Federal Constituency, in his motion, said Daura already has the Nigerian Airforce Reference Hospital, “a world-class hospital”, that was established in 2019.

He argued that the establishment of another federal medical hospital in Daura will not adequately serve the people of Katsina State, adding that Funtua Senatorial District has no single medical facility.

“In August 2019, the federal government established Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital as a World Class facility to address the constant medical tourism abroad in search of the best medical services;

“The interest of the large populace in Kastina State will be adversely affected if the sited Federal Medical Centre is left in Daura despite the presence of the Air Force Reference Hospital and its geographical proximity to Katsina;

“Funtua Senatorial District lacks the presence of a Federal Medical facility despite its geographical distance from such facilities available in the State,” he said.

Consequently, the lawmakers resolved that Committees on Healthcare Services and Legislative Compliance should ensure compliance with the resolution.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the current administration is building another FMC in Daura, despite an existing FMC in Katsina. This is even as about 15 states in Nigeria do not have such facilities.

Also, there is the Federal University of Transportation that has been established in Daura. All these infrastructures are being built in the home town of the president despite the paucity of funds to take care of existing institutions.

Mr Buhari will leave office in May 2023 when his second term of four years will lapse.

