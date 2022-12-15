Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of the highly anticipated special ‘Big Brother Titans’ TV reality show, say the reality show will premiere on 15 January 2023.

Busola Tejumola, the executive head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said this on Thursday at a media event held at La Madison Place, Lekki, Lagos State.

Ms Tejumola said the show would feature Nigerian and South African housemates while the winner would get a $100,000 cash prize.

She also said BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Mzansi anchor Lawrence Maleka would co-host the debut season.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, revealed that the BBTitans edition would run for 72 days.

He said: “The ‘Big Brother Titans’ is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena— BBNaija and BB Mzansi. We are bringing housemates from two giant nations— Nigeria and South Africa, under one roof to give African entertainment audiences a show of intense drama like never before.

It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swag, banter, romance, and everything in between”.

READ ALSO:

Mr1 Ugbe also said viewers’ votes would determine the winner and help keep their favourite housemates on the show.

The BB Titans edition is sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo and Lotto Star and will be held in South Africa.

Big Brother titans will also be available to stream on Showmax in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Road to Big Brother Titans

Auditions for the Big Brother Titans commenced on the 6th of October and ended on the 22nd of October.

The ninth and final edition of Big Brother Africa, also known as Big Brother Africa: Hotshots, was held in 2014.

The show was initially put on hold as the Big Brother house in Johannesburg burnt down.

Producers found and revamped a house for the season nearby and launched a shorter season of only 63 days on 5 October 2014.

The show featured 26 housemates who competed for the grand prize of US$300,000.

Thirteen countries participated in the season, and Tanzanian photographer Idris Sultan won the competition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

