The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recorded a total number of 3,615 convictions in 2022.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this on Thursday during the 62nd Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The EFCC boss noted that various cases of cybercrimes accounted for half of all convictions achieved by the EFCC in the year period.

“In the first full year of the current administration, the EFCC recorded only 195 convictions, that was 2016, in 2017, EFCC recorded 186, we went down; in 2018 we recorded 312 convictions, in 2019, we recorded 1280 convictions, it went up with over 312 percent.

“In 2022, we had COVID so we went down to 976, last year (2021) which was part of my administration, we recorded an unprecedented 2220 convictions and this year, even though it has not ended, we have so far recorded 3615 convictions, unprecedented.

“Every day we carry out these sting operations and we make arrests investigations and as well as prosecutions. 3,615 and over 50 percent have to do with cybercrime.”

Highlighting the anti-graft agency’s accomplishments from January to December 2022, Mr Bawa noted additional recoveries that included N134,33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300,000.00 among others.

“In terms of monetary recoveries for the year under review, from January 1st to October 31st 2022,we recovered N134, 337, 759, 574.25. We have equally recovered $121 million as well as different amounts of Pound Sterling, Euros, Japanese Yen etc.

“For the non-cash assets these are some of the recoveries that we have made; 52 automobiles, electronics, motorcycles, clothing and real estates. These are forfeited assets not cases that are under investigation,” he said.

He also noted that N354 billion was recovered from a company in Lagos. He said the recovery was made by its zonal office in Lagos state.

Challenges in investigating cybercrimes

Mr Bawa also highlighted the challenges in investigating cybercrimes. He said before an arrest was made, operatives must have carried out series of surveillance activities and secured a warrant.

He said unlike politically-exposed-persons, whose identities were easily known, Mr Bawa said information and details of cybercrime suspects were difficult to gather.

He said: “They are not like local government chairman or a governor and a commission that you know and have their details.

“Investigating (cybercriminals) you are starting from the unknown and then, to the known. These are not people you will write a letter of activities inviting them you will not even see them because you do not even know them.

“Investigating them comes with a series of surveillance activities and you have to go arrest them physically and get their details and you move on.”

‘We’re professionals’

Mr Bawa added that the the commission acted in accordance with the standards of its profession despite the reports and allegations of unprofessional behaviour on the part of some of its operatives carrying out raids and arrests.

He sahat the commission followed a set procedures for all of its operations, particularly for the operatives who carry out these operations.

He Bawa said that EFCC had consistently punished overly zealous officials by dismissing and demoting those found guilty.

“We are professionals. And the operative that carries out this operation is well-trained. We have a standard operation for all our activity which is expected of them to do.

“When and how. And they are being guided by that and of course, we can have some overzealous officers and EFCC is among the few agencies of government that has the full fledged department of internal affairs. If you have complaints bring it.

“We have some certain group of specialised officers even in polygraph. We have the capability of doing that- that are policing us at the EFCC.

“They trace everybody’s assets and if there are complaints from members of the public they investigate. And they will make their own report.

“A lot of staff have been dismissed and have their ranks reduced. If there are complaints regarding an officer of the EFCC bring it and we will deal with that. We want to have a near-perfect system at the EFCC. And i think we are getting there.

“If you are corrupt you have no business working with the EFCC and if you are not adhering to our own processes and procedure please find another job.”

As the activities of Internet fraudsters appear to be on the increase with many falling victims to Nigerian scammers, reports have shown that the EFCC appears to have thrown caution o the wind in hunting down suspects, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo Boys’ at nightclubs, pubs, hotels and private homes.

A PREMIUM TIMES in October 2021 detailed how the EFCC operatives invaded at least nine different hotels, in Lagos, Ogun and Enugu states between July and September of the same year.

The rights of many innocent Nigerians were violated in the process.

