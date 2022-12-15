Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, as painful, shocking and a big loss to Lagos State and Nigeria.

Mr Sanwo-Olu spoke through a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile.

He described the late Mr Seriki as a “businessman, politician, and public administrator, whose contributions remain indelible in the hearts of residents of Lagos State and Nigerian citizens as a whole.”

Mr Seriki, a former Minister of State for Defence and Minister of State for the Interior, died in Madrid, Spain on Thursday at 63 years old.

He was also a former Supervising Minister for Mines and Steel Development between October and December 2008 and Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources from 2007 to 2008.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the death of Mr Seriki came at a time when his wealth of experience was mostly needed in the country.

He also sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats, and Nigerians in the Diaspora over the demise of the ambassador.

The governor added that the deceased’s contribution to the growth and development of the country during his tenure as minister in different capacities and as Nigerian Ambassador to Spain will continue to be a reference point in the nation’s developmental trajectory.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and political associates of the late Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki.

“The death of Chief Demola is a big loss to Lagos State and Nigeria, especially the diplomatic community. He made a lot of positive impact and contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Nigeria as a notable politician, minister and ambassador. He particularly made a significant impact in Lagos politics as a member of the ruling party.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give the immediate family, friends, political associates, and the people of Lagos Island, our dear State, and the country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

In another reaction, Jude Idimogu, Deputy Apex Leader, Ndigbo in Lagos State APC on Thursday said Mr Seriki died when he was most needed.

Mr Idimogu, a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Mr Seriki died when his grassroots political acumen was needed to actualise ambition of APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu in 2023.

“It is quite unfortunate to lose Seriki, the ambassador we have representing us in Spain. He is very young, this death is really untimely.

“This is the time we need his service more but what do we do? It is God that gives and takes.

“All of us in Lagos APC, even Nigeria as a whole, have lost somebody. It is not easy to replace him,” Idimogu said.

He prayed God to grant the deceased family, the APC and the Federal Government fortitude to bear the loss.

The lawmaker urged the government not to abandon the family of the deceased.

Born on 30 November, 1959 in Lagos Island, Mr Seriki, the Otun Aare of Lagos, was a well-respected politician, teacher, businessman, financial expert, sports administrator and enthusiast and public administrator.

He had his earlier education in Nigeria and later proceeded for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the United States of America (USA) where he bagged his B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Accounting from the City University of New York in the U.S A.

He also had a Diploma in International and Regional Security at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts.

His passion for education earned him laurels back in the United States of America, where he became a licensed Accounting and Business Mathematics teacher with the New York City Board of Education.

(NAN)

