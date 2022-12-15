Nigeria’s consumer protection agency says it has begun investigating three generator companies: Jubaili Brothers, Mikano International Limited, and JMG.
The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), said it is looking into various segments of business operations in these companies.
The commission said it was notified about the breach of the FCCPC Act on November 16, but did not give details.
“The commission upon credible intelligence and preliminary inquiry has commenced a broad investigation into certain segments of the importation, manufacture, assembly, and or distribution of generators,” a statement by its executive vice chairman, Babatunde Irukera, said Wednesday.
The commission said it started the investigation after it obtained a search warrant from the court.
The purpose of the search warrant and order was to secure vital information and evidence from businesses that have been implicated. It said its surveillance work has been concluded.
“The Commission simultaneously executed the Search Warrants on the identified targets and secured certain information from targets of the investigation,” it said.
“The investigation is progressing with forensic analysis, hearings, questioning, and other evidence-gathering tools.”
As part of the investigation, the FCCPC called for witnesses or victims who had bad experience with the generator dealers.
“The Commission is keenly interested in receiving feedback or experiences concerning dealings, or any relevant knowledge of the business or practices of generator sellers or distributors,” it said.
