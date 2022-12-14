The Senate did not start Wednesday’s plenary until about 12:40 p.m., which was over two hours behind the scheduled time of 10 a.m.

Although lawmakers of the ninth assembly are known for starting plenary sessions late, Wednesday’s incident was different.

Lawmakers began to arrive at the chamber at about 10 a.m. and exchanged pleasantries but after over an hour, some of them were seen leaving the room. There was no sight of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege. There was no communication regarding suspension or delay in the commencement of the plenary.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that both presiding officers were away on official assignments at the time.

Mr Omo-Agege however, arrived at the chamber a few minutes past noon. And took over the plenary.

A few moments after the plenary started, Rivers senator, George Sekibo, raised a point of order to complain about the delay.

He cited Orders 10, 11, 20a and 21 of the Senate Standing Rules.

The rules provide that where the Senate President and his deputy are absent from plenary, another senator can be appointed to chair the plenary in their place.

Mr Sekibo, a PDP senator, who said he was not raising the issue “in bad faith”, wondered why no communication was made to senators who had arrived at the chamber and waited hours for plenary.

“Thank God we were able to arrive here to sit at 12 p.m., but senators are not supposed to come and wait…,” he queried. “Next time, if you know you’re in a tight corner, kindly inform someone and make necessary arrangements rather than keep them waiting…”

He warned that Wednesday’s incident if ignored will set a precedent, which will not look good for the Senate.

He was however ruled out of Order by Mr Omo-Agege who said he does not agree with Mr Sekibo’s opinion. He did not offer an apology or an explanation.

