The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was on Monday, turbaned as the ‘Dakari’ (Fearless Warrior) of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

Mr Tinubu, accompanied by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, other APC governors and leaders of the ruling party, was received at the palace by the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Zubaibru Jibrin Maigwari II.

The visit to Birnin Gwari was the first point of call by the APC and its presidential candidate ahead of of the APC North-west Zonal rally which is currently going on in Kaduna on Tuesday.

During the visit, Mr Tinubu reiterated his commitment to improving insecurity in the area, the North-west and in all parts of Nigeria.

Those who attended the rally included the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and the party’s governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Uba Sani.

Birnin Gwari

Birnin Gwari is one of the most attacked areas by non-state actors in Kaduna State.

Residents and travellers have suffered loss of loved ones due to persistent killings, maiming, and destruction meted on them by terrorists in the last six years.

Meanwhile, the attack and killings have drastically reduced due to activities of the Nigerian military and other security operatives operating in the area and other parts of the state.

