The police in Jigawa State on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of two people following an attack by gunmen in Andaza Community in Kiyawa Local Government Area.

The police commissioner in the state, Emmanuel Effiom, said the gunmen also shot two other residents during the incident that occurred on Monday.

Residents said the kidnappers, wielding automatic weapons, attacked the town at midnight and went straight to the residence of their target, a medical doctor.

“On Monday at 2:43 am gunmen invaded the house of one Husseini Yakubu at Andaza village in the Kiyawa Local Government area and abducted his mother and daughter,” Mr Effiom said.

The police chief identified the victims as Khadija Yakubu, 50, and Aisha Shehu, 15. He said they were abducted at the same location.

Mr Effiom said one Musa Dahiru and Sani Nuhu were shot in the legs and hands respectively. They were rushed to a hospital in the Andaza community.

“Police upon received (receiving) of the information, they rush to the scene of the crime, the police did not find any vehicle around, so they follow their footsteps which led them to a bush and they discovered that the abductors came with motorcycles where they took their victims and fled.”

Efforts are being made to rescue the victims unhurt, the commissioner said.

Attacks in Kiyawa

The police also acknowledged that Kiyawa Local Government in the southwest senatorial zone of the state is becoming a hotbed of criminality.

The police commissioner said last month, a similar incident happened in the council area. He, however, said those who took part in that incident have been arrested.

“The last person fingered in the previous incident was arrested on Monday in Lagos State. He is being conveyed to Jigawa to face the law,” he said.

Mr Effiom said a robbery was reported in the same Kiyawa Local Government Area last month and the suspects were also arrested.

He appealed to the resident to be vigilant and report any suspicious person (s) to the law enforcement agencies in the state.

