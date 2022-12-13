The Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) has appealed to the House of Representatives to emulate the Senate in passing the 2022 Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill.

The president of the organisation, Yemi Akinseye-George, a law professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, made this call at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Recently, the Senate passed the bill with the inclusion of some innovative provisions that seek to promote quick dispensation of criminal cases.

Mr Akinseye-George highlighted major innovations in the bill which seeks to improve on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) which came into force in 2015.

The signing of ACJA into law by then outgoing President Goodluck Jonathan in May 2015 brought revolutionary reform to the criminal justice system such as the abolition of stay of proceedings in criminal trials.

Before the coming into force of the law in 2015, high-profile criminal defendants had abused the legal provision allowing staying of proceedings in criminal cases by exploiting it to delay and frustrate their trials.

But experimenting the law for seven years has revealed other lapses as well as the need for improvement and new provisions in the law.

The CSLS accordingly appealed to the House of Representatives “to concour with the red chamber, by speedily passing the ACJ Bill, 2022, which enjoyed the inputs from leading stakeholders like the Federal Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)” and others.

Mr Akinseye-George noted that the bill already passed by the senate, has removed obstacles such as trial-within-trial amongst others, that usually stall criminal trials.

“The Center for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) commends the leadership of the Senate and the distinguished senators for their commitment to justice sector reform in general and to the strengthening of the criminal procedure system in particular,” Mr Akinseye-George said.

Innovative provisions

He pointed out that the bill “contains several innovative provisions,” lauding the senators to have made clear their strong determination to consolidate the country’s democracy by strengthening the system of criminal justice administration.”

Some of the innovations he listed in the proposed bill include; the express abolition of the practice of Trial-within-trial; continuation of hearing when a trial judge dies, is transferred or posted or otherwise unable to continue with a trial.

Another salient provision in the proposed amendment is the establishment of Sex Offender Register in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Clause 236(1) establishes the Sex Offender Register in the FCT and

Clause 236(2) provides that “Upon the conviction of a sex offender, the

offender’s particulars shall be entered into the Sex Offenders Registry,

which shall be published and kept in the public domain.”

Another major provision in the bill is the abolition of trial-within-trial which is being conducted during a trial whenever a defendant challenges the voluntariness of his or her extra-judicial statement.

The bill proposes that trial-within-trial be merged with the main trial.

It also seeks to correct the defects that made the Supreme Court struck down section 396(7) of ACJA which enabled a judge elevated to the Court of Appeal to return to the High Court to conclude part heard cases.

The Supreme Court struck down the provision in ACJA in a corruption case involving a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu.

Mr Akinseye-George said this “provision has now been amended, the offending

paragraph was expunged to reflect the decision of the Supreme Court.

See Clause 400 ACJ Bill, 2022.”

It also introduces a plea form which shall be served along with a criminal

charge and filed in the court as the plea of the defendant.

The bill also makes provisions for filing of defence witness deposition and mandatory recording of demeanour of witnesses by magistrates or judges.

Mr Akinseye-George noted that the bill as passed by the Senate also seeks to harmonise the provisions on non-custodial sentences with those of the Nigeria Correctional Service Act, 2019.

The Nigeria Correctional Service Act, 2019 recognises the prime position of the correctional service as the agency responsible for implementing non-custodial sentences in the country.

