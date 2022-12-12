The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced a minor fire incident on the second floor of the headquarters building in Abuja on Monday.

The Director, Defence Information, Jimmy Akpor, a major general, in a statement, said the cause of the fire outbreak was unknown at the moment.

Mr Akpor said the incident had been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources.

He said that all personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned.

“Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.

“We thank the Federal fire service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he said.

(NAN)

