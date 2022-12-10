Media professionals have stressed the need for investigative reporting of the elections, noting that it shaped outcomes and deepens democracy.

They urged journalists to adhere to an ethical code of conduct that guides their practice and improves electioneering reportage.

The experts spoke at the opening day of the 17th Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting, which kicked off in Lagos on Thursday.

The Centres’s Executive Director, Motunrayo Alaka, explained that the event focused on issues bordering on investigative journalism, adding that the works of journalists must be amplified because “they influence the outcome of current societal issues such as elections and democracy, especially at the grassroots level.”

She urged journalists to also focus on the sub-national levels in reporting elections.

She said: “We are celebrating investigative reporters because the work that they do is important as custodians of values and democracy.

“And we felt that it was important, therefore, to gather journalists, and those other people who are stakeholders in journalism and democracy to speak about the issues that affect us, especially ahead of the upcoming elections.”

Ethical standards

In his keynote speech, a communication Professor at the Lagos State University, Lai Oso, urged journalists to maintain high ethical standards, even as he described investigative journalism as the “highest order of journalism and custodian of conscience”.

He said: “It is important to observe that the critical or fundamental point is that the media as a major social institution is expected to serve the public by not just providing information but to stand against the abuses of power.

“For an election to be judged as credible it must not only be free and transparent, but it must also engender a high level of citizen participation.

“The main goal of investigative journalism is the maintenance of public morality by exposing transgression or immoral behaviour and activities. Such exposure is expected to lead to change or policy reforms”.

On his part, a Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Anas, noted that investigative journalists must step up their time to investigate and report all presidential candidates, “so that people can be able to decipher, read and understand how or what these people are made up of and their capacity.”

“Proper investigative journalism is not going to be easy, there will be attacks but if we focus on selecting and making a proper analysis of these people, I’m sure that the Nigerian citizens are going to be happy with the information,” he said.

Challenges

Speaking further, Mr Oso also highlighted the challenges of investigative journalism, which he listed to include “the ethnic, religious polarisation in the Nigerian society that tends to question the acceptable moral standard and lack of consensus on basic issues and values”.

He went further to explain that society’s tolerance or indifference to stories and cases of wrongdoings is not because they are acceptable or approved but because of the attitude which is “largely related to government’s lack of appropriate and/or effective action to sanction those involved in misusing or abusing their positions”.

He added that another challenge is the lack of trust in the media.

Corroborating Mr Oso’s point on societal indifference, Mr Anas presented some of his stories where the people were ungrateful for the investigations which were meant for their interest.

On his part, the Managing Editor of PREMIUM TIMES, Idris Akinbajo, emphasised that investigative reports may not have instant gratification but they will eventually count.

Mr Akinbajo cited some investigations he did which are still currently being used as references on the cases.

The executive director of Enough is Enough, (EIE), Yemi Adamolekun, who campaigns for better governance in Nigeria, said the public attitude to investigations is not unconnected to their frustrations and trauma, emphasising that “media functions based on the political system where it finds itself.”

