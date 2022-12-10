PREMIUM TIMES’ Head of Investigation, Taiwo-Hassan Adebayo, and seven others were honoured for their works at the 17th award ceremony of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) in Lagos on Friday.

Annually, the centre honours and celebrates investigative journalists across the six geopolitical zones in the country who use exemplary investigative stories to hold people in governance to account, expose ills and amplify the voice of the most vulnerable people in Nigeria.

At the 2022 edition of the award, thirteen finalists were picked from 179 entries reviewed by the judges out of 218 entries received by the centre this year.

Mr Adebayo emerged winner of the online category and the Nigerian Investigative Reporter of the Year with his Pandora Papers series, which unmasked the hidden owners of offshore companies, secret bank accounts, private jets, yachts, mansions and artworks among others.

During the award presentation ceremony which came under the theme “In-depth media and democratic governance” the judges noted that the journalists who made the list for the awards, have in the course of their duties shown uncommon innovation and profundity, ethical journalistic courage, individual creativity and public benefit in their reports on clandestine activities, public or corporate corruption, human rights violation and the failure of regulatory agencies.

“Most of the stories show that we are just ‘sloganeering’ as a nation, on ‘Change Begins with Me’ as the campaign is largely focused on the governed without addressing those governing (i.e., public office holders – the elected, appointed and employed) in leadership positions in the country, which are the duty bearers,” said Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Chairperson, WSCIJ 2022 Judges’ Committee.

Judges’ Comment on Entries

The online category award won by Mr Adebayo was described as the “stiffest” among all the categories enlisted for the competition.

The top story is a series on politicians and public officers (elected, appointed and employed) who abuse trust and the sensibilities of Nigerians, the judges said.

“In fact, the series is unique and different,” Mrs Ogwezzy-Ndisika added.

However, she said: “Generally, all the entries are strong, because they drew attention to major national issues.”

Mrs Ogwezzy-Ndisika further said most of the stories are real indictments on so many national and sub-national issues – accountability, governance and media independence.

“They point us to inclusivity by drawing our attention to minorities, women, youths, people with disabilities and hard to reach areas; not discounting the rot in the public and private sectors and the three levels of government,” she added.

Only one radio report made it to the shortlist, the judges said, adding that a television story on banditry won the award Tv category. While many of the entries in the photo category raised issues of concern, two are newsworthy and creative, the judge said.

Mrs Ogwezzy-Ndisika added that although some of the stories were not awarded, they brought to the fore important issues, which are warning signs for action in the country.

Full list of awardees

Cartoon Category

Victor Asowata (Winner)

His cartoon work which illustrated how politicians weaponise poverty to trap the people in a vicious circle as to manipulate elections, while the police officer who should guard against it looks away won, and was published in the Will newspaper.

Chukwuemeka Emenike (Runner up). New Telegraph assistant Chief Cartoonist. His work depicted a satire of how the status of an individual rather than the offence determines the type of judgement he or she gets in Nigeria.

Photo Category

Deji Lambo (Winner)

His work: Pictures on ‘Poisonous ponmo: How Lagos traders sell cow-skin meat roasted with tyres, plastic pellets to unsuspecting Nigerians’ published on Punch won in the photo category.

Online Category

Taiwo-Hassan Adebayo ( Winner)

His work– “ Pandora series” published on PREMIUM TIMES.

Folashade Ogunrinde (Runner up)

Her work: ‘Policies and the people: How the Lagos state government’s mega city drive is worsening its housing deficit’ on TV360

Radio category

Babatunde Okunlola (Winner)

His work, a documentary titled ‘Gold rushes and land grabs’ detailing the illegal mining activities of Chinese miners in Ijesaland, Osun state, aired on diamond885 FM won.

Television Investigative Report

AbdulAziz AbdulAziz (Winner) Trust TV.

His work: on Nigeria’s Banditry.

Amadi Uyi (Runner Up)

His work on: “Abuja Land Racketeering- Government Officials Turn Blind Eye” aired by News Central Central Tv.

Print Category

Winner Juliana Francis (Winner)

Her work: “For filthy lucre, police truncate defilement, rape cases, deny victims justice” published on NewTelegraph.

2022 WSCIJ – Nigerian Investigative Reporter of the year

Taiwo-Hassan Adebayo

His work– “ Pandora series” published on PREMIUM TIMES.

Honorary award

Human Rights defender Awards to Abiola Akiode of WARDC

Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence

Stella Din-Jacob, Director of News at TVC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

