A delegation of the House of Representatives has expressed support for the pipeline surveillance contract between the federal government and Tantita Security Service Nigeria Ltd, a company owned by a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo.

The 24-member delegation led by the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) met with Mr Ekpemupolo on Wednesday as part of the three-day oversight visit to the creeks/riverine areas of Delta State.

The federal government in August awarded a pipeline surveillance contract reportedly worth N48 billion per year (N4 billion per month) to Mr Ekpemupolo’s company to check massive oil theft in the region.

Despite the controversy that trailed the contract, the company has reportedly discovered several illegal connections into major pipelines. According to reports, the company discovered at least 58 illegal connections in Delta and Bayelsa States.

The massive oil theft in the creeks had reduced daily oil production to below one million barrels per day. However, NNPCL recently claimed that daily production has increased to 1. 6 million barrels per day, from 937, 000 barrels per day reported in September.

Speaking at the meeting in Warri, Mr Akpatason commended Tantita Security Service for the crackdown on oil theft in the region, adding that there is a need to extend the surveillance to offshore platforms.

He said the House is willing to consider legislative support to aid the company. According to him, improvement in production will help to address the financial situation in the country.

“As a result of the recent partnership between Tantita, your company and NNPC, we have seen significant improvement in the ability of this country to produce hydrocarbons which basically is the major foreign earning for this country.

“As concerned citizens, we believe whatever that can be done to ensure improvement in the nation’s capacity to earn income for funding development, and reducing borrowing which has become a thing of concern to many Nigerians, that effort must be supported,” he said.

Mr Akpatason added that “there is still more to be done if we can achieve currently what we are experiencing in this area, also in the offshore, Nigeria will have no reason to borrow money to fund the budget and to borrow money to fund projects that we so dearly need as a nation.”

Speaking on activities of security agencies in the region, the deputy majority leader asked security personnel to stop destroying equipment seized from vandals, rather, the equipment should be converted to good use.

Another member of the delegation, Julius Pondi (PDP, Delta), informed his colleagues that the insecurity in the region has affected the economic activities of the people.

Mr Pondi, who represents Burutu Federal Constituency of Delta State, said it will require joint efforts to end oil theft in the region. He commended members of the armed forces for their work in the region.

“I am a riverine boy. If you have been here some two months or three months ago, prior to Tantita coming to play, you will know what I am about to say – the degradation that we suffered, the spill, the aquatic damage, no farming, and no fishing. But just within three months, we have seen a clean environment. That shows it’s a departure from what it used to be. So, we are making progress.

“The overall goal is that we ensure that Nigerian crude improves by way of production, so we are happy that that has been achieved. And if you ask me again, we are making progress,” Mr Pondi said.

Mr Ekpemupolo, in his brief remarks, assured the lawmakers of collaboration to end oil theft in the region.

“I want to thank all of you very well for coming. I will not disappoint you. We will do our part and I still want all of you to do your own part over there,” he urged.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Musa Sarkin-Adar (APC, Sokoto), affirmed that the existing “cooperation will help in overcoming various challenges of oil theft in the oil industry, especially in this part of the country.”

Some of the members of the delegation include Mayowa Akinfolarin (APC, Ondo) Uzoma Abonta (PDP, Abia), Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) and Boma Goodhead (PDP, Rivers).

