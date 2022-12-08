The National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, insists that the Director-General of the presidential campaign council of the party, Doyin Okupe, is not a member of the party.

Mr Arabambi spoke on Wednesday during a Twitter space organised by PREMIUM TIMES tagged “ Okupe’s Purported Dismissal: Crack in Labour Party?”

Mr Okupe was a media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

There has been disquiet in the party in Ogun State over the membership status of Mr Okupe.

The state chapter had last Thursday announced the sack of Mr Okupe and 10 others for allegedly not paying membership fees, high-handedness and financial recklessness.

According to the LP state chairperson, Michael Ashade, the affected persons contravened Article 9(3) sub(iii) and Article 9(3) (xi) of the party’s constitution and thereby ceased to be party members.

But the National Secretary of the party, Farouk Ibrahim, declared Mr Ashade’s pronouncement over Mr Okupe as null and void, saying the state chapter has no such powers.

Mr Arabambi further said Mr Okupe’s sack will not affect the fortunes of the presidential candidate of the party at the poll.

“It is not expulsion, it is not suspension, it is forfeiture! I will advise those contending this to get a copy of our constitution. How can you join a party and you won’t know how that party is doing and running?

“It is in our constitution that states that before you can be a member of the party, you must get a prescribed application form and pay membership fee of N50 or as the NEC shall fix from time to time.

“Every member shall be issued a membership card which will indicate other details, including monthly subscription. The is the position of the constitution,” Mr Arabambi said on the PREMIUM TIMES Space.

Also at a press conference held in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State on Thursday, Mr Arabambi threw shades at the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, over alleged anti-party activities.

The party’s spokesperson accused Mr Abure of tactically working against the success of the party.

“I have been in Labour Party for over 12 years and the national chairman is saying he doesn’t know who I am working for. The question we should all now ask is, who is Labour Party National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, working for?”

