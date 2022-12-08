The kidnapped traditional ruler of Oso, Ajowa-Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area, Clement Olukotun, has been freed.

His release was confirmed by the police on Thursday in Akure.

However, he was released only after his family and other well-wishers coughed out N10 million as ransom to the kidnappers.

Mr Olukotun, the Oloso of Oso, had spent seven days in captivity before his release.

The 66-year old monarch, was abducted at his residence a week ago by armed men who came shooting sporadically before whisking him away.

The kidnappers had contacted the family, demanding N100 million for his release.

But a family source said on Thursday that the kidnappers, after negotiations, agreed to accept N10 million.

He said after the family paid the sum, the monarch was released at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, dropped between Kabba and Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

“Kabiyesi has been released. He was released around 10 p.m. yesterday. That was the exact time the family was contacted all the way from Kogi State, where he was dropped between Kabba and Lokoja,” the source said.

“The abductors collected a sum of N10 million ransom being money raised by government , colleague monarchs, chiefs of our town and our successful children who are based abroad.

“Our Kabiyesi is in the hospital in Lokoja, where he is being treated, because he has become weary and needed medical treatment to regain strength.

“He will soon reunite with the family here in Oso-Ajowa by the grace of God.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Ondo State, Funmilayo Omisanya, confirmed the development.

She, however, said she was not aware if ransom was paid for his release.

