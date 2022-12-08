The United Nations says that humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction.

This, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is as a result of “our bottomless appetite for unchecked and unequal economic growth.”

Mr Guterres spoke at the ongoing Biodiversity conference, COP15, in Montreal, Canada.

The UN Biodiversity conference, from 7-19 December, is where negotiators will set new targets and goals aimed at arresting the destruction of nature, due to human activity.

The conference is expected to lead to the adoption of a new Global Biodiversity Framework, guiding actions worldwide through 2030, to preserve and protect our natural resources.

Hopes are high that this framework will have a more lasting impact than the previous version.

At COP10, in 2010, governments agreed to strive for ambitious targets by 2020, including halving natural habitat loss, and implementing plans for sustainable consumption and production.

None of these targets were fully met, according to a 2020 UN report.

Mr Guterres warned against treating nature like a toilet and ultimately committing suicide by proxy.

He added that the loss of nature and biodiversity comes with a steep human cost, including loss of jobs, hunger, diseases and deaths.

According to Mr Guterres, losses from ecosystem degradation are estimated to reach $3 trillion in annual losses by 2030.

He decried the deeply unjust and incalculable losses to the poorest countries, Indigenous populations, women and young people noting that the “least responsible for this destruction are always the first to feel the impacts.”

He accused multinational corporations of filling their bank accounts while emptying our world of its natural gifts.

“Ecosystems have become playthings of profit,” he noted.

Underscoring the importance of preserving nature, Mr Guterres said, “without nature, we have nothing.Without nature, we are nothing. Nature is our life-support system.”

Call to action

The UN Chief emphasised that this conference is the world’s only chance to stop this orgy of destruction.

“To move from discord to harmony and to apply the ambition and action the challenge demands.”

Additionally, Mr Guterres noted that nothing less than a bold post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework is needed.

“One that beats back the biodiversity apocalypse by urgently tackling its drivers — land and sea-use change, over exploitation of species, climate change, pollution and invasive non-native species.

“One that addresses the root causes of this destruction — harmful subsidies, misdirected investment, unsustainable food systems, and wider patterns of consumption and production.

“One that supports other global agreements aiming at protecting our planet — from the Paris Agreement on climate, to agreements on land degradation, forests, oceans, chemicals and pollution that can bring us closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and one with clear targets, benchmarks and accountability,” he said.

He called on governments to develop bold national action plans including finance plans to tackle several biodiversity challenges.