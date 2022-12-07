The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC Limited to continue oil exploration in the Bida Basin.

The lower chamber asked the two entities to conclude the geophysical survey that the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) started in order to ascertain the availability of hydro-carbon in commercial quantity in the Basin.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) on Wednesday during plenary.

This resolution is coming on the heels of the first crude oil drilling project on the boundary of Bauchi and Gombe states in the North.

The commercial quantity discovery was the first in the region after several crude oil explorations in the Upper Benue Trough.

The oilfield will be developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development Commission (NNDC) and NNPC Ltd.

In the motion, Mr Abdullahi said the CEO of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, informed the Niger State Government that the basin has a potential of 40 billion barrels.

He said the “Seismic Data Acquisition Contract on the identified areas to determine the volume of the hydrocarbons in the Bida Basin was awarded to Integrated Data Services Limited and the China National Petroleum Corporation International Nigeria Limited by the NNPC Management.”

The lawmaker stressed that the in-depth Geological and Geo-chemical studies revealed a strong presence of hydrocarbon-bearing indicators confirmed as oil and gas-bearing formations.

Mr Abdullahi said there is a need to intensify the exploration in the Bida Basin as it is currently done in the Chad Basin.

He added that “if the volume of oil in the Bida Basin is established and exploration activities commence fully, Nigeria may, in the near future, overtake Libya, the country with the largest oil reserve in Africa.”

Mr Abdullahi explained that the “Bida Basin also known as the Mid-Niger Basin comprises eight Local Government Areas including Mokwa, Lavun, Gbako, Bida, Katcha, Agaie, Edati and Lapai in the Southern part of Niger State which extends to two Local Government Areas in Kwara State and one in Kogi State

According to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Nigeria has proven reserves of 37 billion barrels. And with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 30 per cent of the NNPC Limited oil profit is for the Frontier Basin Development Trust Fund to explore oil in other frontier basins.

At the flag off of the Kolmani Oil and Gas field, President Muhammadu Buhari said the new oil field has over a billion barrels of oil.

The motion was taken without debate as the House directed Committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

