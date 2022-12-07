The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has commenced the auction of a total of 435 forfeited cars in Lagos.

It said the cars were forfeited to the federal government as a result of criminal activity.

The commission, in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday, said the auctioning exercise for forfeited assets would take place across its commands,

He said the exercise started in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr Uwujaren explained that the cars are subjects of final forfeiture orders of cour in Lagos.

He also said the exercise was in line with the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004; Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act 2022

According to EFCC’s spokesperson, cars to be auctioned are available in four locations in Lagos: 40, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 14 Cameroon Road, Ikoyi Lagos and CVU Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Collaboration with BPP

Speaking during the opening ceremony Tuesday, George Ekpungu, Secretary to the commission and chairman, EFCC Asset Disposal Committee (ADC), noted that the exercise was conducted in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Procurement.

“The exercise, which is the first of the planned auction of forfeited properties across EFCC Zonal Commands and EFCC Headquarters, is being carried out in accordance with the (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

“It is being conducted in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Procurement to ensure compliance with all extant laws.”

While welcoming the auctioneers to the centre, he expressed his gratitude to sister agencies, including the Nigerian Army, who were invited to provide adequate security and ensure orderliness.

The official also appealed to the members of the public present at the auction to listen carefully to the auctioneers and comply with all stipulated guidelines.

The auctioneers

The EFCC had earlier announced plans to commence physical inspection and auction exercise of 649 forfeited vehicles and other assets.

The offices are located in Abuja, Uyo, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Benin, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Sokoto.

The nine auctioneers who were assigned to the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC to dispose of the 435 cars at the designated Centre on 14 Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos are Rihanna Auction Limited; Kamyus Consult Limited; Areogun Resources Limited; BIS N JEG; Integrated Services Nig.Ltd;Mau & Sons Ltd.; Langar Aghaji & Co.; Fagobe Company Ltd and Musa Kira and Co.

The cars, which their pictures were conspicuously displayed with allocated lot numbers for public inspection, were allocated to auctioneers based on assessed values and an open ballot system.

The display was to provide an opportunity for interested bidders to view and indicate interest in any car of their choice.

