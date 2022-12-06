The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Tuesday, stayed away from the induction ceremony of new lawyers in Abuja.

The absence of NBA representatives from the event, where new members were inducted into their association, was in protest against Wole Olanipekun’s refusal to heed the call for his resignation as the chair of the Body of Benchers (BoB).

Mr Olanipekun, in his capacity as the chair of the BoB, calls new lawyers to the bar, a role he played again at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Yakubu Maikyau, President of the NBA, had in a letter dated 4 December, asked Mr Olanipekun to resign from his post following allegations of professional misconduct levelled against him.

In the strongly-worded letter, Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), asked Mr Olanipekun not to administer oaths on the new lawyers – an exclusive function of the chairman of the BoB.

But Mr Olanipekun clung on to his post and swore-in 4, 641 new wigs in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday evening disclosing why the NBA shunned the call-to-bar ceremony, Mr Maikyau said, “…having regard to my firm persuasion that the matters raised in my letter should have led the BoB to ask the Chairman to recuse himself in the interest of safeguarding the integrity of the Legal Profession, I am in good conscience unable to attend and participate in the Call to Bar Ceremony.”

He said attending the ceremony would have meant condoning “a practice that I consider unwholesome and unprofessional, by virtue of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007.”

He pledged the NBA’s commitment to the protection of the “integrity of the Bench and the Bar and will not shirk that responsibility.”

While congratulating the new lawyers on their induction into the Nigerian Bar, Mr Maikyau promised to provide them with “sincere mentorship” steeped in ethics and professionalism.”

Olanipekun cautions lawmakers against Law School proliferation

In his address at the call-to-bar ceremony, Mr Olanipekun, a SAN and former President of the NBA, urged the National Assembly to “… stop toying with the idea of promulgating laws or amending the Legal Practitioners Act, to pave way for the proliferation of Law School campuses, particularly, around the neighbourhoods of some lawmakers.”

He said the Council of Legal Education in conjunction with the BoB has the “exclusive prerogative” to establish new Law School campuses.

Acknowledging the powers of the National Assembly to enact laws, Mr Olanipekun, however, noted that the existing Law Schools needed upgrading.

“What we need now is the improvement and upgrading of the existing Law School campuses, using the newly commissioned Graham Douglas Law School Campus, Port Harcourt, built and equipped by the Rivers State Government as a model. I dare say that it is the best in the country for now,” Mr Olanipekun said.

Charge to new lawyers

Mr Olanipekun admonished the new lawyers to desist from acts that could portray the profession in a bad light.

“Do not engage in strife, blackmail, mudslinging, campaign of calumny, treachery or any attempt to run or pull anyone down.”

“Our profession boasts of, and parades three key words: noble, honourable and learned. Covet these flagship words in your endeavours, understanding and relationship with others,” he said

The former NBA president urged the new wigs to brace up for the professional challenges ahead.

He urged senior lawyers to improve the welfare of junior lawyers and spoke of plans to mentor new lawyers nationwide through a mentoring committee of the BoB chaired by Joe Gadzama (SAN).

Mr Olanipekun advised judges to be lenient with young lawyers, saying: “To our noble judges, before whom these young ones will start appearing, please be patient with them.”

Speaking on BoB activities, Mr Olanipekun said the body is not an appendage of the government.

He added: “It is an independent and autonomous body, and its meetings, affairs and decisions are not influenced by any power or authority whatsoever.”

Mr Olanipekun explained that although the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), the body responsible for the discipline of lawyers, is a committee of the BoB, the LPDC is a juristic personality on its own, independent of the BoB.

He cautioned that “ proceedings before the LPDC should not be politicized, sensationalized, publicized and advertised in advance or while the proceedings are ongoing by complainants for whatever reason howsoever, as so doing, negates the principle of fair hearing, which all lawyers subscribe to.”

Mr Olanipekun’s caution comes amid protests by the NBA, urging him to resign his chairmanship of the BoB.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that there have been allegations of professional misconduct against Mr Olanipekun.

While presenting the lawyers for the swearing-in, the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Isa Chiroma, disclosed that the new lawyers successfully completed the vocational training at the Nigerian Law School as prescribed by the Legal Education Act of 1962.

Mr Chiroma, a Law professor and SAN, said the new lawyers are those who emerged successful at the August/September 2022 Bar Final Examination. He said out of a total of 5,802 students who participated in the exams, 4691 emerged successful representing 80.81%.

A breakdown of the results showed that 119 students came out with 1st Class; 789 with 2nd Class Upper; 2, 460, 2nd Class Lower; and 1, 323 came out with Pass; while students were from the last examination.

