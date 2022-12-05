The police in Jigawa State have arrested two lovers who allegedly buried their newborn baby in the Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, told reporters on Monday that the suspects will be charged in court following an investigation.

The police said the suspects were arrested on 2 December at about 11:50 p.m. following an Intelligence report at the command’s disposal.

The police spokesperson said the intelligence revealed that one Balaraba Shehu, 30, of Tsurma village, Kiyawa local government area is suspected to have birthed and buried the newborn baby.

“On receipt of the hideous report, a team of Policemen mobilised and proceeded to the scene of the crime.

“On arrival, detectives swung into action and exhumed the newborn baby from the toilet, where it was buried by the suspected mother.

“The suspect was arrested and is now in Police custody. The baby was rushed to General Hospital Dutse, and certified dead by Medical Doctor.

“Preliminary Investigation led to the arrest of one Amadu Sale alias ‘Dan Kwairo’, 25, of Akar village in the Kiyawa local government area,” the police said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Police Command, Emmanuel Ekot Effiom directed that the case should be transferred to SCID Dutse, for discreet Investigation.

“The suspects would be charged to court to face the full weight of the law upon completion of the investigation,” the police said.

